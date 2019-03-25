Blaupunkt BTW01: Earbuds that are fit for running and cycling

The BTW-01 wireless earbuds are water-resistant.

The growing demand for wireless audio accessories for listening to music during activities and fitness regimes is propelling the requirement for smart products in the global market. No wonder, wireless earbuds are in demand these days. A good set of wireless earbuds from Blaupunkt is a case in point here. The best part about the True Wireless BTW-01 wireless earbuds is that these are light, small and still packed with all the technology you need to stay connected to.

You’ll often find morning walkers and runners struggling with their audio gear in the sense that their earphones pop out of their ears. With a sturdy build, the Blaupunkt BTW-01 wireless earbuds remain firmly placed in the ears, irrespective of the hectic exercise you are engaged in.

Priced at Rs 7,999 and available on amazon.in, the BTW-01 earbuds have 45-inch angle for comfort wear and never pop out of the ear during strenuous workouts. They have a speaker size of 6mm and come with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 version for better battery efficiency and audio coverage range. Switch it on and you can operate it with just tap control. Yes, there are no hard buttons, but gentle taps for controls so you can pick and end calls, play and pause music; you can even activate Google Assist and Siri from this. Just three taps on your earbuds and you will wake up Siri or Google voice assistant on your phone.

Connected to your mobile device, you will be greeted with stereo high definition sound. This HD sound allows you to have a pleasant listening experience. Trust me, this HD audio experience is truly beyond your expectations from such a small piece of audio equipment. One charge of this earbuds will see your day filled with music; individual ear buds give six hours of playtime with one charge. The charging pod comes with 590 mAh battery capacity that allows you to fully charge your earbuds.

The BTW-01 wireless earbuds are water-resistant. They are IPX5 rated, so take them running, cycling, climbing or just through your normal day, all safe! Recommended for morning joggers and walkers.

– Estimated street price: Rs 7,999