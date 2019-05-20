Blaupunkt BH-01 Headphone: Great sound, easy on pocket too

Published: May 20, 2019 5:16:14 AM

The beautifully designed headphone offers an easy way to stream music from your mobile devices

The BH01 on-ear headphone is beautifully designed; it is foldable with a built-in Mic, there is a metal bearing designed to make it sturdy.

If you are a music-buff and are regularly on the move, then a new wireless headphone from the German tech brand Blaupunkt can be a good purchase. The BH01 wireless headphone gives amazing sound and carries an affordable price tag of Rs 1,699. Blaupunkt entered India with its personal audio range of products in February this year, its initial offerings being earpods, Bluetooth earphones, etc.

The BH01 on-ear headphone is beautifully designed; it is foldable with a built-in Mic, there is a metal bearing designed to make it sturdy. With 300mAh battery, the headphone can last upto 10 hours on a single charge. The wireless headphone has speaker size of 40mm, it features the latest 5.0 BT technology, frequency response is in the range of 20hz-20khz. There are control buttons for Play/Pause/Track change/Call pick and Call Drop.

There is a unique Equaliser button which will help you choose between Blaupunkt Music Mode or Turbo Boost Mode. The Turbo Bass Mode is designed keeping Indian consumer music tastes in mind. There is good amount of bass, EQ adjustment work fine, and there is no distortion whatsoever. The best part: they are designed neatly to get the attention of youngsters; they’ll love its HD sound.

Estimated street price: Rs 1,699

