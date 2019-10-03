Blaupunkt BE-50: The new wireless neckband earphones give a good audio experience

Sensing a market opportunity, German audio products brand Blaupunkt has introduced its new wireless earphones BE-50 in the Indian market.

Mobile phones mAY be the highest selling products in the ongoing Amazon and Flipkart online shopping festivals; smart speakers and headphones (neckband earphones in particular) are selling like hotcakes too. There is a strong consumer demand for neckband earphones among car and bike riders, fitness enthusiasts and those who commute for long hours in public modes of transport such as city metro and buses. Sensing a market opportunity, German audio products brand Blaupunkt has introduced its new wireless earphones BE-50 in the Indian market.

Aggressively priced at Rs 1,499, the new wireless neckband earphones offer a good audio experience. Blaupunkt entered India with its personal audio range of products in February 2019. Its wired earphones EM10 and EM01 were much-admired by the audiophiles and its initial offerings Truly wireless pods (BTW01), Lightest BT Earphone (BE-01) took the market by storm. The new offering, BE-50, boasts the latest Call Disconnect feature, a good listening experience, advanced technology and a unique Magnetic Lock, Qualcomm processor which will help you to control various call and music functions.

Also read: OnePlus 7 Pro 256GB up for grabs for as low as Rs 33,999 in Amazon sale; other OnePlus offers



The BE-50 wireless earphones are specially designed keeping in mind the choices of Indian consumers with superior sound quality. The earphones look trendy with metal bearing which makes them sturdy and captivating. They are made up of high grade material designed to reduce the weight, so that you will never feel the weight in your ears or neck. A 45 degree angled ear-piece makes sure that the BE-50 stays in place when you are out running, jogging or exercising. Being IPX5 water resistant, you will not have to worry about your earphones getting damaged from dust and water splashes.

The BE-50 comes with different controls to answer, end, reject call and switch songs without having to take the phone out. With built-in mic, the earphones ensure the comfort of hands-free calling. There’s battery life of upto 12 hours of play time and upto 2 weeks of standby time. BE-50 noise isolating earbuds can block upto 90% of ambient noise so that you can enjoy music more and worry less for outside noise. The earphones work with almost all Bluetooth enabled audio devices with A2DP.

Overall, a nice affordable and fashionable audio device with good sound quality.

Estimated street price: Rs 1,499