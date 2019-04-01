Blackberry Wireless Charger: Hassle-free, quick charging

Universal compatibility: It is compatible with most of the wireless charging enabled smartphones that support USB type C input slot (Qualcomm Quick Charge 2. 0 supported).

BlackBerry phones might have slipped into oblivion, but many people still have fond memories of these clunky little devices with a mini QWERTY keyboard from the Canadian device maker which invented the concept of on-the-go email more than a decade ago. A recent announcement caught our attention when Optiemus Infracom, a leading telecom enterprise and BlackBerry brand licensee, unveiled the first BlackBerry branded wireless charger in India.

The extremely compact wireless charger—it weighs just 54.4g and has body dimensions of 0.8 x 0.1 x 0.9cm—is compatible with smartphones with USB type C input on Android, Apple and QI-enabled smartphones that allow wireless charging. You can simply place your phone on top of the non-slip charging surface and experience fast wireless charging. The wireless charger will charge upto 25% in just 60 minutes.

Additionally, the product offers the following benefits:

Portable and attractive design: Highly suitable for users who travel frequently as it is a compact design and easy to carry and store.

Intuitive: The LED charge indicator on the wireless charger helps know the charging status.

Fast charging: For USB type C input with 5W output for compatible devices, BlackBerry wireless charger makes sure your device is charged in no time.

Universal compatibility: It is compatible with most of the wireless charging enabled smartphones that support USB type C input slot (Qualcomm Quick Charge 2. 0 supported).

The black BlackBerry branded wireless charger is available online on Amazon India at a price of `2,499. It comes with a six-month manufacturer warranty against manufacturing defects. If you are a die-hard BlackBerry fan, then buy it for old time’s sake.

Estimated street price: Rs 2,499