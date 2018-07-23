BlackBerry KEY2 with dual cameras, QWERTY keyboard debuts in India: Price, specifications

BlackBerry KEY2 is the successor to the KEYone

BlackBerry KEY2 has been launched in India following its introduction in international markets earlier this year. Launched by licensee Optiemus Infracom, the Android-powered BlackBerry phone comes as the sequel to the BlackBerry KEYone. The BlackBerry KEY2 is significantly touted to pack bumped up specifications such as better cameras, AI-powered ecosystem, but retaining the signature QWERTY keyboard.

BlackBerry KEY2 has been priced at Rs 42,990 in India and it goes on sale on July 31 via Amazon.in. You can avail offers including Jio Rs 4,450 cashback and ICICI bank cashback bundled with the purchase of the handset. However, the company has said that there will be more to these offers at the time of availability.

The BlackBerry KEY2 is a significant upgrade over the predecessor KEYone as it is the Canadian company’s first phone to ever come with dual cameras. While BlackBerry switched to Android long ago, it still realises that the QWERTY keyboard, which BlackBerry is popularly known for, is still loved by many, which is why BlackBerry KEY2 has it as a nostalgic element. The body of the smartphone is composed of Series 7 aluminium, wherein the back side sports a textured plastic finish. There is a ‘Speed’ key that works as a dedicated key for any app that you assign the button for.

BlackBerry KEY2 has a 4.5-inch full-HD LCD display with 3:2 aspect ratio, which is similar to the one on the predecessor. The small screen size compensates for the keyboard, which may render useless sometimes – when you have to watch videos and use the on-screen keypad to find some symbols that are not available on the keyboard.

Powering the internals is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and two storage options – 64GB and 128GB. Apart from this, the BlackBerry KEY2 comes with a dual camera setup – a significant upgrade over the KEYone’s single camera on the rear. The handset features dual 12-megapixel cameras wherein one sensor has an aperture of f/1.8 while the other has a f/2.6 aperture. On the front, you get an 8-megapixel camera that supports slow-motion and 1080p videos.

The BlackBerry KEY2 has a fingerprint sensor mounted on the spacebar while the rest of the keys can be assigned to open up apps. BlackBerry is calling it a ‘speed’ key which you can assign for an app and when you long-press it, the app is launched on the phone. The keyboard also doubles up as a touchpad but only for scrolling through apps and pages, along with new gestures.

BlackBerry has not removed the 3.5mm headphone jack on KEY2, which means you can use any standard earphone cable with a 3.5mm connector, although BlackBerry is shipping its own in-ear headphones with the handset. The handset is backed by a 3500mAh battery, just like the KEYone, which is claimed to last a day on a normal usage.