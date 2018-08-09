Blackberry Key2: The utility device is back

The Key2 phone comes with the legendary security features that BlackBerry is known for, including the pre-loaded DTEK by BlackBerry app.

Convenience, productivity and security—three key words that best describe the user experience on a BlackBerry smartphone, a hugely popular phone not so long ago so much so that if one were to peek into any executive conference room, you were bound to see a number of BlackBerry smartphones. Well, the Canadian brand soon lost out to Apple iPhone and handsets running on Google’s Android operating system. And, in the absence of fewer apps and lack of support for WhatsApp messaging app, the users (even the die-hard BlackBerry loyalists) switched to other platforms.

Cut to present. Optiemus Infracom, a leading Indian telecom enterprise and BlackBerry brand licencee, has introduced the newest keyboard-based handset for the India market, the BlackBerry Key2. Sporting the latest Android 8.1 Oreo operating system and an impressive camera, the BlackBerry Key2 is a powerful smartphone built for people who demand more privacy, more security, safer experience and next-level productivity. Optiemus Infracom is manufacturing the new device for Indian customers locally at its Noida facility.

The BlackBerry Key2 promises to give the users the three benefits of convenience, productivity and security. Personal-speak, my loyalties to the BlackBerry devices has been steadfast; I have been using the BlackBerry Key One for the last one year, a stylish and all-and-out productivity device, the best part being it is on Android OS, hence it offers support for WhatsApp and gives the users access to thousands of apps on Google Play. Likewise, the Key2 is powered by Android Oreo 8.1. But does the device have in itself the power to lure back the users? Let us find out.

At first look, the BlackBerry Key2 is strikingly similar to Key One. Designed with both aesthetics and functionality in mind, the Key2 is housed in a sturdy and sleek aluminum frame with a soft textured back for extra grip and comfort. It has a 4.5-inch touch display featuring impact- and scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass 3 offering pretty good resilience and durability. The keyboard has been shaped to make typing effortless, and includes in-keyboard fingerprint sensor with updated mechanics for an improved tactile response and convenient user experience.

Ask any BlackBerry user what she likes about her phone,and she is bound to mention the click-clacking keyboard. In the new Key2 too,the keyboard is easy to use and gives the convenience of a full-size computer keyboard. The great keyboard comes into play here again, because it is too difficult to type a 500-word email on a touch screen, right? After all, BlackBerry and email come hand-in-hand! And with a push of a button,you’ll have complete control over your emails and contacts.

The all-new BlackBerry Key2 now introduces Speed Key, a universal shortcut key that makes it possible to instantly access apps, contacts and functions that are used most by a user from anywhere on the device. Let us not forget the BlackBerry Hub, a unified messaging inbox which combines all emails, texts and messages from social media accounts in one place. Another benefit of BlackBerry Hub is the ability to manage multiple email accounts without switching between apps, with support for Gmail, Yahoo! Mail, Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft Exchange accounts, and many other email providers.

The Key2 is also the first BlackBerry smartphone to feature a dual-rear camera. This 12MP dual camera helps in capturing clear and beautiful pictures in both high light and low light environments with improvement in auto white balance, faster auto focus and improved image stabilisation. The front 8MP camera is perfect for selfies. I took many pictures with this device, and each one of them looked beautiful, as good as that clicked by any digital camera.

The Key2 phone comes with the legendary security features that BlackBerry is known for, including the pre-loaded DTEK by BlackBerry app. This enables users to automatically view how apps may be accessing personal data and manage permissions appropriately. Another pre-loaded app, Locker, is all about personal privacy control. This can only be accessed through fingerprint or password, helping store and protect sensitive user data, apps and content such as photos and downloaded files.

The BlackBerry Key2 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, Kryo 260 Octa-Core 2.2 GHz x 4 + 1.8GHz x 4, 64-bit and 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM expandable upto 256 GB, to give users a smooth and seamless user experience. It comes loaded with a 3500 mAh battery giving power for approximately 25-plus hours of mixed use.

The Quick Charge 3.0 lets users charge the BlackBerry Key2 upto 50% in 40 minutes; its new Smart Battery Experience learns from daily charging habits, then recommends when to charge so you have enough battery life to make it through that next meeting, flight or event. BlackBerry mobiles have always been one of the most popular smartphones in the corporate world. Take my word, with the new Android-powered Key2 you can stay in touch, in style. It has all the core BlackBerry messaging and social-centric features that keep people connected. Highly recommended.