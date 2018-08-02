BlackBerry Evolve, Evolve X with 16-megapixel selfie cameras launched in India: Price, specifications

BlackBerry has launched two new smartphones in India

BlackBerry Evolve and Evolve X were formally launched at an event hosted by Optiemus, the company that holds the licence to BlackBerry branded smartphones in Asia region. The smartphones come as a reboot to the BlackBerry’s touchscreen phones that have been overlooked for a while in favour of the KEYone and KEY2 smartphones. Both the smartphone were being referred to as BlackBerry Ghost and BlackBerry Ghost Pro, respectively, until recently when the company shared an official teaser revealing the names of the devices.

BlackBerry Evolve is priced at Rs 24,990 while the Evolve X will be available at Rs 34,990. Both the smartphones will be available exclusively via Amazon.in. The former will go on sale later this month while the latter will be available to buy in September.

Optiemus did a great job at keeping the BlackBerry Evolve and Evolve X from running into the rumour mill, which is why some scarce information on the specifications has been available so far. The company has now revealed the specifications of both the smartphones.

The BlackBerry Evolve and Evolve X come with 5.99-inch full-HD+ displays and run Android 8.1 Oreo-based custom UI. While the former is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC paired with 4GB RAM, the latter runs Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM. The internal storage on BlackBerry Evolve and Evolve X maxes out to 64GB.

Both the smartphones come with a textured rear side with a matte finish. There is a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 given on the display for protection. There is Face Unlock on both the handsets, along with support for wireless charging.

Coming to the cameras, the BlackBerry Evolve and Evolve X have 16-megapixel selfie cameras with an aperture of f/2.0. The front cameras are accompanied by a selfie flash while the camera app offers Bokeh mode and ‘Studio’ mode. There is a dual camera setup of two 13-megapixel sensors on the BlackBerry Evolve while the Evolve X has a setup of 12-megapixel and 13-megapixel sensors. The rear cameras are accompanied by a dual-tone LED flash.