Black Shark 4, Black Shark 4 Pro gaming phones launched with 144Hz display, 120W fast charging

By: |
March 23, 2021 6:20 PM

Black Shark 4 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 while the Black Shark 4 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870.

Xiaomi-backed Black Shark launched Black Shark 4 and Black Shark 4 Pro gaming phones in China on Tuesday. Both the phones have the same design and share a lot of specs though expectedly, the 4 Pro is the more powerful of the lot.

Black Shark 4, 4 Pro prices

Black Shark 4 Pro comes in three configurations-8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB. The base model has been launched at CNY 3,999 while the other two models cost CNY 4,299 and CNY 5,299 respectively.

Black Shark 4 comes in four configurations-6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, 12GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB. Price starts at CNY 2,499 for the base model, while the other models cost CNY 2,699, CNY 2,999 and CNY 3,299 respectively.

Black Shark 4, 4 Pro specs and features

The biggest difference between the two phones is in the chipset department. The other difference comes by way of primary camera. The Black Shark 4 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 while the Black Shark 4 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870. The Black Shark 4 Pro has a 64MP main camera while the Black Shark 4 has a 48MP main camera.

There are a few other differences too. The 4 Pro additionally has a 2-layer liquid cooling system and a technology called RAMDISK designed to boost app performance by using RAM as disk storage.

Both phones come with a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED display-sourced from Samsung-with a FHD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate (720Hz touch sampling rate). Both phones have a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging (no wireless charging). Software inside the phones is Android 11 based JOYUI 12.5.

Both phones have a three-cam setup with an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle and another 5MP macro camera (plus 64MP/48MP main camera depending on Pro/non-Pro). Both phones have a 20MP front camera.

Being gaming phones means, obviously, these phones come with gaming enhancements (plus there is a range of first-party accessories sold separately). Both phones come with pressure-sensitive shoulder buttons that respond to a tap and press. There are also two additional mode switch keys. Rounding off the package is a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Both phones also have dual stereo speakers and headphone jack.

