Black Friday Sale 2019: How to buy best deals from US and other important things to follow

Black Friday starts November 29 across the globe

Black Friday, November 29, is an important day in the US, especially for buyers who splurge on a variety of products ahead of the festive season. But, while products from every category possible see major discounts across retailers, people usually eye gadgets for their wishlist before the sale begins. In fact, a good number of websites have already kicked off their Black Friday deals. Since Black Friday is not as much celebrated in India, you may not find similar offers here. But, fret not. You can shop for your favourite gadgets on US websites and get them delivered to your home in India, albeit with some shipping charges.

You can go shopping on US e-commerce websites only as long as your courier service deliver products to your location. You should also remember that international shipping charges are sometimes more than the cost of the purchased product, which is why you should look out for such deals. Many products may not be available for you to order for your location in India, for example, iPhone models, Pixel phones, Amazon Echo products, and many others. And while there is still a huge range of products that can be bought from India, you may want to avoid bulky items such as a large TV set, or a home theatre system, owing to high delivery charges.

Mi Super Sale: Xiaomi offering up to Rs 12,000 off on Poco F1, Redmi K20 Pro, & more

Major retailers that ship items to India include Amazon.com, BestBuy, Kohl’s, and more. But you should note that many of these retailers do not ship products directly and use third-party courier services for international deliveries. We remind you that you should check the shipping charges before you check out your cart.

For products such as smartphones, chargers, and most electronic cables, you need to keep in mind that you are buying only those items that respect the standards followed in India. For example, most smartphones sold in the US are carrier-locked, which would make them useless if bought for use in India. Similarly, the charger pins in the US are different and you may want to check them before making the purchase.

Alternatively, you can even ask a friend/relative/family member visiting the US during Black Friday to receive the products for you. They can even visit a physical store to check the product before buying it.