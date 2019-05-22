Bitten by bug: Google saved passwords of G Suite users in plain text

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 22, 2019 7:31:16 PM

Google has claimed that it found no evidence of improper access to or misuse of the affected G Suite credentials.

With the detailed explanation, it seems that Google does not want people to count this as other plain text password problems where passwords have leaked out. (Reuters)

Google said on Tuesday that it discovered a bug in its system that caused some passwords of G Suite users to have their passwords stored in plain text, affecting business users. Google has claimed that it found no evidence of improper access to or misuse of the affected G Suite credentials. Nonetheless, the company has apologised for the data breach.

It has notified G Suite administrators to change the impacted passwords and the Google will itself reset accounts that have not done so themselves.

Google’s core sign-in system is such designed that it doesn’t know about the user’s password. Though the passwords were stored in plain text in servers, they are scrambled in an encrypted format using cryptography, which is hard to unscramble back, Google claimed. Google further explained in the post that it cannot retrieve a password on user’s request. “If someone should obtain the scrambled password, they won’t be able to recover your real password,” it said.

With the detailed explanation, it seems that Google does not want people to count this as other plain text password problems where passwords have leaked out.

G Suite, the corporate version of Gmail and Google’s other apps, disclosed that the bug paved way into the system way back in 2005 when it allowed the domain administrators with tools to set and recover passwords. The tool also allowed the administrators to upload or manually set user passwords for their company’s users. The functionality to recover passwords this way no longer exists, Google said, adding the practice did not live up to its standards.

“This issue has been fixed,” it said, adding that the tech giant will continue with security audits to ensure this is an isolated incident.

It also tendered apology for breach of security to its enterprise users. “We take the security of our enterprise customers extremely seriously, and pride ourselves in advancing the industry’s best practices for account security. Here we did not live up to our own standards, nor those of our customers. We apologize to our users and will do better,” it said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Bitten by bug: Google saved passwords of G Suite users in plain text
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition