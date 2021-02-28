Bill Gates reveals why he prefers Android over iPhone on Clubhouse

Apple is a highly premium brand, and several high-profile celebrities use iPhone. (File image)

Android vs iPhone: The debate on whether Android is better or iPhone has been a longstanding one. There is, obviously, never any conclusion to this debate. Apple is a highly premium brand, and several high-profile celebrities use iPhone. However, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is not among them, as he has previously also revealed. But more details behind his preference for Android was disclosed by him recently during an interaction on Clubhouse, an invite-only audio chat platform which is ironically only available on iOS at the moment.

The tech mogul said that while he kept an iPhone around because he liked to keep a track of everything, he preferred Android phones because they were more flexible, adding that some also came with pre-installed Microsoft Office apps, which made them easier to work for him. In what was seemingly a dig at Apple’s lack of customisation, he said that some manufacturers also were more flexible on how the software connected to the OS.

However, it is not clear what the Microsoft co-founder meant in terms of connecting the software with the OS because the Microsoft Office apps compatible with iOS have always been available for download on the Apple App Store. Moreover, the iOS 14 launched by Apple allows much more customisation than it ever did, even letting users change the default browser as well as the email client.

Android, owned by Google, is open source and is provided as an OS platform for various smartphone manufacturers, which allows these manufacturers to customise the apps on their phones as per their wishes. On the other hand, iOS is proprietary software developed by Apple, meant exclusively for its hardware, meaning that it has been developed as per the design that Apple has envisioned for its own phones.