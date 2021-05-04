  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates are separating after 27 years of marriage

By: |
May 4, 2021 12:31 PM

Bill and Melinda had met at Microsoft in 1987 after she joined the firm, and the two had decided to get married in 1994.

The two have not, however, shared any other personal details about the decision. (File image: Rueters)

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates: Microsoft founder Bill Gates and wife Melinda Gates have decided to end their marriage after 27 years. In a joint statement released in the early hours of Tuesday, the two said that they had given a lot of thought and put in a lot of work into their relationship before making this decision. The couple said that while they were together, they raised three children, and built a foundation – the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The foundation has been working in the areas of healthcare and poverty since 2000, and is being run jointly by the two.

Bill and Melinda, in their statement, reiterated that while they believed that they could “no longer grow together as a couple”, they have a continued shared belief in the mission and would continue to work together at the foundation, which has an endowment of about $50 billion and is among the largest charitable organisations in the world. This indicates that the separation would not affect the working of the foundation, of which both Bill and Melinda are Founders, even as Mark Suzman leads the foundation as CEO.

Related News

The two have not, however, shared any other personal details about the decision, including what drove them to decide to go their separate ways. Instead, they asked for space and privacy for the members of the family as they try to figure out how to proceed from here.

Also read | Cybersecurity needs multi-faceted solution, role of tech cos crucial: Microsoft

Bill and Melinda had met at Microsoft in 1987 after she joined the firm, and the two had decided to get married in 1994. The tech mogul stepped down from his position as the CEO of the company in 2000, and then as a full-time employee in 2008 to focus better on the working of the foundation, before also stepping down as a member of the company’s board, only retaining the title of “Founder and Technology Advisor”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Bill GatesMelinda Gates
  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Bill Gates and Melinda Gates are separating after 27 years of marriage
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Having trouble finding slots on CoWIN? These COVID-19 vaccine appointment tracker sites can save you some time
2Pulse oximeter, Oxygen concentrator buying guide: How they work and how to pick the best one for you
3Facebook starts sending iPhone users notice to help educate them about benefits of personalised ads