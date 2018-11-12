Biggest Twitter update to arrive soon? CEO Jack Dorsey hints at introducing ‘Edit’ button for tweets

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is on his maiden visit to India (Source: Reuters)

Twitter may soon introduce a button to fix typos in a posted tweet. Speaking at a townhall in IIT-Delhi, Twitter CEO Zack Dorsey suggested that the company may launch the button in future but has to be very careful before launching it. “You have to pay attention to what are the use cases for the edit button. A lot of people want the edit button because they want to quickly fix a mistake they made. Like a misspelling or tweeting the wrong URL. That’s a lot more achievable than allowing people to edit any tweet all the way back in time,” Dorsey said.

Dorsey also said that micro-blogging site may also try to avoid unlimited editing as it may lead to potential abuse of the feature. The CEO stressed that the company wants to introduce a system in order to remove what people see as a “friction in the service.”

“We have been considering this for a while and we have to do in the right way. We can’t just rush it out,” he added. Dorsey discussed a number of key issues in his address with fake news pivoting the entire session. On his maiden visit to India, the Twitter boss vowed to check fake news but said there is no “one fix” solution for the “multi-variable” problem. Dorsey’s comment came ahead of crucial general elections in the country where a large number of politicians use Twitter to engage with voters.

“In a number of conversations, it’s become more important that we scope the problem as tightly as possible because fake news or misinformation as a category is way too big,” he said. “…if the intent (of the content) is to mislead, we need to understand and pick out this information and then it’s our job to ensure it doesn’t spread and our job is to ensure it doesn’t gain the impressions beyond its given reach,” he added.