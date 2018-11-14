Big WhatsApp update in the works: Soon, you won’t need to share mobile numbers to add contacts

WhatsApp is working on a new sharing feature (Source: Reuters)

WhatsApp is reportedly making it easier for users to share the contacts with others without having to mention the number. The Facebook-owned company is said to be working on a new sharing method that will use QR codes for each user to automatically fetch the contact information without having to tell the registered number. The feature is said to have been spotted on the iOS app, however, its availability will be extended to the Android app as well.

As per WABetaInfo that keeps a close check on the news related to WhatsApp, the app may soon get the Share Contact Info via QR that will be available in addition to the current sharing method and will be implemented in the same menu. The user can either choose to scan someone else’s WhatsApp QR code or tap to reveal his/her own WhatsApp QR code that can be scanned by others.

Source: WABetaInfo

On detecting a QR code, for which WhatsApp will need camera permissions on your phone, WhatsApp will automatically fill out all the details besides adding the contact to the phonebook. In addition, the user will have an option to revoke a QR code on the first scan that will make it expired, for the time being, says the report. It is mentioned that QR code sharing will be more useful for businesses as the QR codes can be published anywhere including poster, leaflets, websites to allow customers to directly get in touch.

Moreover, WhatsApp is reported to be redesigning the Add Contacts feature that will allow the users to “quickly add contacts” into the app, as well as the phonebook. While there has been a feature to add contacts on WhatsApp for a long time, the report claims that the redesign will bring a “simple and intuitive” UI that will replace the current method under the same menu. After tapping Add Contact, a new design will appear asking the user to just enter the mobile number while the country code will be automatically filled depending on the user’s location – however, users can edit the country code as per their choice.

After entering the phone number, WhatsApp will check if the number is registered with the app. If the number is not on WhatsApp, a message saying “Not on WhatsApp” will be displayed on the screen. The feature is being developed for both Android and iOS platforms, however, none of them has it yet.