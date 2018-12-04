Big WhatsApp update! Here’s when your chat experience will completely change

By: | Published: December 4, 2018 4:34 PM

WhatsApp recently rolled out new features such as new interface and method to initiate group calls

WhatsApp is not getting this update soon

2018 has been the year when tech companies including bigwigs such as Google and Apple stressed how important it is to cut down some time from smartphones. Soon after Facebook began rolling out the feature that lets users check how much time they spend on its app and Instagram. The idea is to make sure people make the use of technology while also taking their health into consideration.

Another feature that is highly demanded by many users is Dark Mode, which gives users a more comfortable experience while browsing a website or an app in the dark so that eyes don’t get stressed. WhatsApp, the most popular chat app in the world owned by Facebook, was long rumoured to be working on a dark mode for its app on iOS and Android. However, according to WABetaInfo, the dark mode on WhatsApp is still in the making, which means that the company would take some extra time to roll it out.

Read | WhatsApp now on TV: Facebook-owned company launches TV campaign in India against fake news

In a tweet, WABetaInfo said: “It’s still under development and there is no news now.” WhatsApp has not officially said anything on whether the dark mode is being developed for the users. In any case, WABetaInfo will be the first to report any further developments, going by its record for tracking WhatsApp-related news.

Facebook is already pushing out tools that aim to improve the digital health of users by letting them check the time they spend on the apps. Last month, the company rolled out ‘Your Time on Facebook’ tool to allow users to keep a check on the time, in addition to set daily limits. Instagram also shows the time users spend on the app.

WhatsApp recently rolled out new features such as new interface and method to initiate group calls. This update came after the Facebook-owned app launched Stickers on its platform. The WhatsApp Stickers became very popular within a short time, so much so that the Google Play store was overloaded with the Sticker apps. Meanwhile, Apple removed several Sticker apps on the basis of policy violation.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Big WhatsApp update! Here’s when your chat experience will completely change
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition