Big WhatsApp update! Here’s when your chat experience will completely change

2018 has been the year when tech companies including bigwigs such as Google and Apple stressed how important it is to cut down some time from smartphones. Soon after Facebook began rolling out the feature that lets users check how much time they spend on its app and Instagram. The idea is to make sure people make the use of technology while also taking their health into consideration.

Another feature that is highly demanded by many users is Dark Mode, which gives users a more comfortable experience while browsing a website or an app in the dark so that eyes don’t get stressed. WhatsApp, the most popular chat app in the world owned by Facebook, was long rumoured to be working on a dark mode for its app on iOS and Android. However, according to WABetaInfo, the dark mode on WhatsApp is still in the making, which means that the company would take some extra time to roll it out.

In a tweet, WABetaInfo said: “It’s still under development and there is no news now.” WhatsApp has not officially said anything on whether the dark mode is being developed for the users. In any case, WABetaInfo will be the first to report any further developments, going by its record for tracking WhatsApp-related news.

Facebook is already pushing out tools that aim to improve the digital health of users by letting them check the time they spend on the apps. Last month, the company rolled out ‘Your Time on Facebook’ tool to allow users to keep a check on the time, in addition to set daily limits. Instagram also shows the time users spend on the app.

WhatsApp recently rolled out new features such as new interface and method to initiate group calls. This update came after the Facebook-owned app launched Stickers on its platform. The WhatsApp Stickers became very popular within a short time, so much so that the Google Play store was overloaded with the Sticker apps. Meanwhile, Apple removed several Sticker apps on the basis of policy violation.