Big WhatsApp feature now rolling out: How it will change the way you chat

WhatsApp has got a new feature (Source: Reuters)

WhatsApp has started rolling out stickers for its Android and iOS apps available in the beta channel. The stickers are now available on WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.18.329 and WhatsApp on iOS version 2.18.100. The Facebook-owned app was long-rumoured to be working on stickers to offer more options to communicate other than texts, audio, and emojis. The WhatsApp stickers will be available under the emoji icon next to emojis and GIFs.

The WhatsApp stickers are limited to only 12 packs as of now that come preloaded in the update, however, there is an add button to allow you to buy more stickers from Google Play store and App Store on respective platforms. Some of the sticker packs include ‘Cuppy’, ‘Salty’, ‘Komo’, ‘Bibimbap Friends’, ‘Shiba Inu’, ‘Hatch’, ‘Banana’, and ‘Biscuit’. All of the stickers are free of charge, unlike the ones available on rival platforms such as WeChat and Line.

Users can send WhatsApp stickers to an individual chat or a group chat – the stickers will be visible to the recipients even if their WhatsApp app isn’t updated to the latest version. However, they will be able to send stickers only after getting the latest version. When sent in bulk or consecutively, WhatsApp will group the stickers into a message blob with four sticker thumbnails visible while the rest hidden. This is similar to how WhatsApp deals with multiple photos or videos sent at once.

It’s not clear as of now when WhatsApp will roll out stickers to the stable build. However, considering the timelines WhatsApp has followed to deliver the beta features to the stable channel, it shouldn’t take much time for WhatsApp to roll out stickers for everyone. To recall, WhatsApp is also reportedly testing Vacation Mode, Silent Mode, and Linked Accounts for Android, iOS, and Windows Phone users.