Big update to Redmi Note 5 users

Redmi Note 5 is getting a big update

Amidst its roadmap to launch multiple smartphones within a short time, Xiaomi has managed to keep pushing firmware updates to its devices. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 recently got the beta update for Android Oreo and the company has now announced that the global stable build will be rolling out later this week. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Android 8.1 Oreo-based Global Stable ROM will bring new features along with some enhancements and improvements.

Xiaomi made the announcement on its MIUI Forum telling the Redmi Note 5 users to “celebrate this moment” as the developers have finished working on the stable build for the Global MIUI version based on Android Oreo. While the Android Oreo update will be available for Redmi Note 5 starting this week, the Redmi Note 5 Pro that launched alongside received the Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI in June this year.

After the Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI update begins rolling out, the Redmi Note 5 will be updated to MIUI 9.5.6. In its post on MIUI Forum, Xiaomi has listed what the Redmi Note 5 will get in this update. The Face Unlock feature had been added to the Android 8.1 Oreo update. However, it will only be available to the users in these countries – India, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam – while the users residing in other countries have been asked to “wait for the feature patiently”.

To check if your Redmi Note 5 has received the Android 8.1 Oreo, go to Settings > About phone > System updates > Check for updates. Since this will be an OTA update, the users are advised to wait until the official rollout begins. However, those who cannot wait to try their hands on the Android 8.1 Oreo update can head to the MIUI website and download the ROM. The instructions to flash the ROM are given on the website.