Big update for OnePlus 3T users announced, check details

OnePlus 3T users to have Face Unlock feature.

OnePlus has released a big feature for its OnePlus 3 and 3T smartphone users. The Chinese phone maker has finally begun rolling out OxygeOS 5.0.3 updates which bring the much awaited ‘Face Unlock’ for both OnePlus 3 and 3T phone users. The feature was first introduced by OnePlus in its 2017’s flagship smartphone OnePlus 5T. ‘Face Unlock’ was later added to the OnePlus 5. The company had earlier released the feature for it beta users. The beta update (Open Beta 30).

The Beta update was released in January. However, for users who were waiting all along for the feature to arrive as part of a stable update can now finally use the feature. According to a report by GSM Arena, apart from the introduction of face unlock, the OxygenOS 5.0.3 update also brings the May Android security patch and a redesigned shelf to the OnePlus 3 and 3T.

However, since the update is over-the-air (OTA) update, not all the users will get it at once. Users can still keep a check for the update by visiting Setting>About Phone>Check Update.

OnePlus 3T specifications:

OnePlus 3T was launched in November 2016 and sports a 5.50-inch touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 pixels by 1920 pixels at a PPI of 401 pixels per inch. The smartphone is powered by 1.6GHz quad-core processor and has 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage which is not expandable.

Talking about the camera, One Plus 3T packs a 16-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 16-megapixel front shooter for selfies. The OnePlus 3T runs Android 6.0.1 and is powered by a 3400mAh non-removable battery. It measures 152.70 x 74.70 x 7.35 (height x width x thickness) and weighs 158.00 grams.

The OnePlus 3T is a dual SIM (GSM and GSM) smartphone that accepts Nano-SIM in both the slots. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, USB OTG, 3G and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India). Sensors on the phone include Compass/ Magnetometer, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope.