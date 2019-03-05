Big relief to commuters in Delhi! Now, locate bus stops, plan journey with One Delhi app

The app has features like real-time estimated time of arrival (ETA) for buses, route visualiser, auto-detection of nearest bus stops, multi-modal journey planner with navigation. (Representational image)

Commuters will now be able to locate the nearest bus stops, know the time of arrival of the buses, and plan their journey, courtesy an app that has been launched by the Delhi government. Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot launched a common mobility app One Delhi on Tuesday. The app has features like real-time estimated time of arrival (ETA) for buses, route visualiser, auto-detection of nearest bus stops, multi-modal journey planner with navigation.

Through the app, commuters will be able to see the time they will take to reach their destination through Metro or buses. The app also a feedback option through which commuters can share their grievances. Soon, the app will also have features like the total time taken using the Metro and buses to reach the destination.