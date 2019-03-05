Big relief to commuters in Delhi! Now, locate bus stops, plan journey with One Delhi app

By: | Updated: March 5, 2019 8:57 PM

The app also a feedback option through which commuters can share their grievances.

One Delhi app, Kailash Gahlot, Delhi government, App for delhi buses and metro, delhiThe app has features like real-time estimated time of arrival (ETA) for buses, route visualiser, auto-detection of nearest bus stops, multi-modal journey planner with navigation. (Representational image)

Commuters will now be able to locate the nearest bus stops, know the time of arrival of the buses, and plan their journey, courtesy an app that has been launched by the Delhi government. Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot launched a common mobility app One Delhi on Tuesday. The app has features like real-time estimated time of arrival (ETA) for buses, route visualiser, auto-detection of nearest bus stops, multi-modal journey planner with navigation.

Also read| Bumper offer! Bring Galaxy S10 phones home for as low as Rs 7,499

Through the app, commuters will be able to see the time they will take to reach their destination through Metro or buses. The app also a feedback option through which commuters can share their grievances. Soon, the app will also have features like the total time taken using the Metro and buses to reach the destination.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Big relief to commuters in Delhi! Now, locate bus stops, plan journey with One Delhi app
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition