Big push to Digital India! Logitech donates Hindi keyboards to 100 schools in Uttar Pradesh

Aiming to bridge the digital divide in the country, Logitech –global mouse and keyboards making firm — on Friday donated Devanagiri-enabled Hindi keyboards to 100 schools in Uttar Pradesh. As part of Logitech’s Digi@Bharat initiative, the students will now have the ability to select Hindi as a language in their keyboards.

“We are extremely proud and humbled to have reached out to 100 schools across Uttar Pradesh under our Digi@Bharat initiative, empowering many dreams through the power of technology,” Sumanta Datta, Managing Director, India and SWA, Logitech Asia Pacific, said in a statement “We firmly believe that the use and adoption of technology should be democratised and language should not be a knowledge barrier,” Datta added.

The Logitech MK235 Wireless Devanagari Keyboard Combo as well as the wired Devanagari keyboard K120 would empower them to cross linguistic barriers in the use and adoption of digital technologies. The Digi@Bharat campaign promotes the idea of inclusivity and aims at promoting content creation coupled with consumption in regional languages.