Big price cuts announced on range of Xiaomi smartphones, TVs: Here’s the full list with new prices

Xiaomi has slashed prices of many products

Xiaomi has announced it has slashed the prices of some of its products that include smartphones, TVs, and others permanently in the country. In the last two months, the Chinese giant has reduced the prices of many of its products including the Redmi Note 5 Pro, which is considered one of the most popular phones of 2018.

Earlier in the week, cost of three Mi TVs that include Mi LED Smart TV 4A (32-inch), Mi LED TV 4C Pro (32-inch) and Mi LED TV 4A Pro (49-inch) received a price cut.

The move comes after the Indian government slashed the GST on TVs from 28 per cent to 18 per cent. These are the Xiaomi products that have now cost less:

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4A 32-inch

The price of Mi TV was slashed by Rs 1500 in India earlier in the week. The Mi LED Smart TV 4A 32-inch now has a price tag of Rs 12,499. Previously, the Mi TV used to cost Rs 13,999. Now, the Mi LED Smart TV 4A 32-inch can be purchased for 12,499 through Xiaomi’s official online store, Mi.com.

The Mi TV received a price cut after the new GST rates were implemented.

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4C Pro 32-inch

The price of the TV set dropped by Rs 2,000 and now the Mi LED TV 4C Pro 32-inch sells for Rs 13,999 which is less than the previous price of Rs 15,999.

The Mi LED TV 4C Pro 32-inch can be purchased at Mi.com.

The cost of the Mi LED TV 4C Pro 32-inch has been reduced as a result of the new GST rates.

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 49-inch

Xiaomi has recently announced that the company has slashed the retail price of the 49-inch Mi LED TV 4A Pro by Rs 1000 and post the price drop, the TV set 4A Pro 49-inch now retails at Rs 30,999.

Earlier, the Mi LED TV 4A Pro 49-inch was sold at Rs 31,999 in India.

Here, the price drop of the 49-inch Mi LED TV 4A Pro is attributed to the dollar moderation that happened recently.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A 2GB RAM+16GB storage

The launch price of the Redmi 6A was Rs 5,999, however, due to the dollar moderation, the selling price of the phone increased by Rs 600. However, the company has slashed the retail price of the Redmi 6A 2GB RAM+16GB storage model to its original price.

The Redmi 6A 2GB RAM+16GB storage model now sells at Rs 5,999 in the country.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A 2GB RAM+32GB storage

Post the recent dollar moderation, the price of Redmi 6A 2GB RAM+32GB storage model went up by Rs 500, leading to an increased price of the phone – Rs 7499. However, the company has slashed the retail price of this model of the Redmi 6A back to its original price.

In India, the Xiaomi Redmi 6A 2GB RAM+32GB storage can now be purchased for Rs 6,999.

Xiaomi Poco F1 6GB RAM+64GB storage

Celebrating its success in the country, Xiaomi announced a price cut for all variants of Poco F1 by Rs 1,000 in India.

Post the price drop, the Xiaomi Poco F1 6GB+64GB model now sells at Rs 19,999. The Poco F1 is the cheapest Snapdragon 845 chipset phone available in the country.

Xiaomi Poco F1 6GB RAM+128GB storage

The Poco F1 6GB RAM+128GB storage can now be purchased for Rs 22,999 after the price was reduced by Rs 1,000. Originally, the Poco F1 6GB RAM+128GB storage used to sell at Rs 23,999.

Xiaomi Poco F1 8GB RAM+256GB storage

The 8GB RAM +256GB storage model of Poco F1 used to be sold for Rs 28,999. But after the price of all its variants was reduced by Rs 1,000, the Poco F1 (8GB+256GB) is now available for Rs 27,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro 4GB+64GB storage

Xiaomi has given a price cut to its most popular Redmi Note 5 Pro by Rs 1,000 right after the Redmi Note 6 Pro was launched in India. The 4GB+64GB model of the Redmi Note 5 Pro can now be purchased for Rs 13,999 which originally came at a price of Rs 14,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro 6GB+64GB storage

Xiaomi gave a price cut to both models of the Redmi Note 5 Pro. Additionally, the 6GB+64GB storage model of the phone received a price drop of Rs 1,000, post which the phone is available for Rs 15,999; it was previously sold for Rs 16,999.

Xiaomi Mi A2 4GB+64GB storage

Along with the Redmi Note 5 Pro, the company also slashed the price of its second Android One phone, Mi A2, by Rs 1,000. Post the price cut, Xiaomi sells the 4GB+64GB storage model of the Mi A2 at the price of Rs 15,999; it was originally available for Rs 16,999.

Xiaomi Mi A2 6GB+128GB storage

Xiaomi reduced the price of 6GB+128GB storage model of the Mi A2 by Rs 1,000 and post the price drop, the device now sells for Rs 18,999 which is down from its previous price tag of Rs 19,999.

Xiaomi Mi Y2 4GB RAM+64GB storage

The company also gave a price cut to the Redmi Y2. Xiaomi slashed the price of the 4GB+64GB storage model of Xiaomi Mi Y2 by Rs 1,000. Now, the the phone is available at Rs 11,999.