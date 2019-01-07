Big price cut of Rs 4,500 announced on Xiaomi Mi A2: Where to buy

By: | Published: January 7, 2019 1:20 PM

Xiaomi Mi A2 comes with a 5.99-inch full-HD+ LCD display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor

Xiaomi Mi A2 is now available at discounted prices

Xiaomi is celebrating its fifth anniversary in India. Having launched in 2014, Xiaomi has made great strides in the country and now stands at the top position in terms of smartphone sales in India. Its catalogue of smartphones consists of some of the highly popular phones such as the Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Poco F1, and the Mi A2. The Xiaomi Mi A2 is company’s second Android One smartphone that launched in India last year. On its fifth birthday, Xiaomi will dole out one offer each week starting with the slashing of the price of Mi A2 permanently by Rs 4,500 this week.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 will now sell at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, down from the original price of Rs 17,999. The top-end variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage is now available at Rs 15,999, down from the launch price of Rs 20,500. While the new pricing seems like a significant discount, the smartphone has seen discounts, both temporary and permanent, multiple times earlier. However, the Xiaomi Mi A2 has been permanently discounted and will be available across Mi.com, Amazon.in, Mi Home stores, and partner offline retailers across the country with the new pricing.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 comes with a 5.99-inch full-HD+ LCD display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with AI integration. Xiaomi Mi A2 packs 4GB and 6GB of RAM options along with 64GB or 128GB internal storage options. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box, however, the Android 9 Pie update is available to download. There are two cameras on the back – a 12-megapixel sensor and a 20-megapixel sensor. On the front, there is a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies. The smartphone is backed by a 3010mAh battery under the hood.

