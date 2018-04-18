Big price cut of Rs 22,135 on Samsung Galaxy A8+, check how to avail offer on Amazon

Amazon is really gearing up to sell more and more products on its platform. And, in order to do so, the e-commerce giant on Wednesday started off with Samsung 20-20 Carnival sale.

Amazon is really gearing up to sell more and more products on its platform. And, in order to do so, the e-commerce giant on Wednesday started off with Samsung 20-20 Carnival sale. Under this sale, the company is offering some of the best smartphones it has to offer at heavy discounted prices. Along with the discounts, as many as 20 lucky winners will be selected every day who will get an official Mumbai Indians jersey each. This Samsung 20-20 Carnival sale started off on Wednesday, April 18 and will go up to April 20.

Among the products on offer under Samsung 20-20 Carnival sale, the smartphone that makes sense is Samsung Galaxy A8+. The MRP of the smartphone is Rs 41,900 and was released in January 2018. However, on Amazon India, the smartphone is listed at Rs 29,990. That means the Samsung Galaxy A8+ gets flat Rs 11,910. However, there is a way you can get more discount.

On Amazon India, you can get a whopping Rs 10,225 off, but you have exchange your old smartphone. This is the maximum discount that you can get for your old smartphone. The exchange discount may vary on the smartphone you want to exchange.

With the exchange benefits and the flat discount, the total off available is Rs 22,135. Samsung Galaxy A8+ gets ‘No Cost EMI’ option as well. Other than the Samsung Galaxy A8+, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is available also available at Rs 67,900 with the No Cost EMI payment option on select credit cards.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ specification

Samsung Galaxy A8+ gets a 16MP primary camera on the rear. And on the front, the smartphone gets a dual camera set up with 16+8MP sensors. Samsung Galaxy A8+ has a 6-inch Super AMOLED screen with 2220 x 1080 resolution display. Samsung Galaxy A8+ is powered by 2.2GHz + 1.6GHz Exynos 7885 octa-core processor which is paired up with a 6GB RAM. The smartphone gets a 64GB storage memory, however, it can be expanded up to 256GB with a MicroSD card. The Samsung Galaxy A8+ gets a whopping 3500mAH lithium-ion battery.