Big overhaul of prepaid plans! Airtel is offering up to 126GB data – How to avail this

Airtel has refreshed the FRC plans

Airtel has announced that overhaul of all its First Recharge (FRC) prepaid plans to offer more data. The FRC prepaid plans start at Rs 178 and go up till Rs 559, however, the data benefits under all the plans have now been upped to 126GB. The first recharge made on a new number brings along a lot of complimentary gifts that the telecom company gives away to having chosen its network.

The base FRC prepaid plan costs Rs 178 and it offers 1GB of 2G/3G/4G data that will be available for 28 days. Also available in the plan are the unlimited local, STD, and roaming outgoing calls and 100 SMSes per day. The Airtel FRC 229, however, offers 1.4GB data per day for a validity of 28 days, along with the calling benefits similar to the previous FRC plan. The benefits in this plan are the same as what Rs 199 prepaid recharge provides to the existing customers.

Coming to the higher value plan, the Airtel FRC 344 will give 2GB data per day for 28 days, along with unlimited local, STD, and roaming outgoing calls. The remaining two FRC plans cost Rs 495 and Rs 559 and offer 1.4GB data per day for the respective validities of 84 days and 90 days. Other benefits remain the same as the other three FRC plans. Overall, there are five FRC plans available to the new customers of Airtel.

The aforementioned plans will be available to those who either buy a new Airtel prepaid connection or port their existing number to Airtel prepaid. There is a premium included in every FRC, which is also present on other networks such as Vodafone and Reliance Jio. On buying a new Jio prepaid connection or porting the existing number to Jio requires the customer to pay Rs 99 as the fee towards Jio Prime membership, post-which the data and calling advantages are increased.