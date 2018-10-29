Big OnePlus 6T offer: Avail Rs 5,400 cashback, Rs 2,000 discount, and more on purchase

OnePlus 6T to launch today in New York

OnePlus 6T will launch in India on Tuesday, October 30, following the global unveiling that’s set to be held Monday, October 29 at an event in New York. The smartphone is already available for pre-order via Amazon.in, which is the exclusive online partner for the sale of OnePlus handsets in India, while the sale starts November 1. The company announced a partnership with Reliance Jio earlier this month to showcase and sell the OnePlus smartphones at Reliance Digital stores across the country. Continuing the partnership, Reliance Jio has now announced the OnePlus 6T Unlock the Speed offer for the buyers.

In addition to the offers listed on Amazon.in, the OnePlus 6T buyers will get a cashback of Rs 5,400 on Jio users. The customers who buy the OnePlus 6T from Reliance Digital stores will be eligible for the offer. The instant cashback of Rs 5,400 will be credited to customer’s Jio account on the first recharge of Rs 299. The cashback will be given in the form of 36 vouchers of Rs 150 each that can be redeemed on all the subsequent recharges of Rs 299, bringing down the total cost to Rs 149.

The Reliance Jio Rs 299 prepaid recharge comes with 3GB data per day, unlimited calls, and access to Jio apps for a validity of 28 days. Effectively, the Jio customers will be entitled to receive a total of 3TB data over 36 recharges through the vouchers. Available to both existing and new Jio customers, the vouchers can be redeemed for all the subsequent Rs 299 recharges made on the MyJio app.

Coming to the offers listed on Amazon.in, the buyers who make the payment for OnePlus 6T via ICICI Bank credit or debit card, or Citibank credit card can avail an instant discount of Rs 2,000 over and above the Jio OnePlus 6T Unlock the Speed offer. Moreover, the buyers will also get a free accidental and liquid damage protection insurance of Rs 2,000 when they open a fresh Kotak 811 account. A cashback of Rs 1,000 will also be given as Amazon Pay to the buyers on making the payment using it.