Big milestone! Xiaomi says it sold over 8.5 million devices during festive season

By: | Published: November 12, 2018 8:37 PM

Xiaomi achieved the Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of $1 billion between October 9 and November 8 by selling products across categories like smartphones, Mi LED TVs, wearables, Mi Routers

Xiaomi, Indian mobile phone market, Vivo, Oppo, chinese mobile phone brands, Xiaomi mobile phonesXiaomi sold over 8.5 million devices during the festival sales

Chinese technology player Xiaomi on Monday announced that it sold over 8.5 million Xiaomi devices during the festive season. The brand sold over 6 million smartphones, 400,000 Mi LED TVs and over 2.1 million other products and accessories from the Mi Ecosystem, the company said in a statement.

“This year, we have outdone ourselves by selling 6 million smartphones and 8.5 million devices. We are thrilled and equally humbled by all the love we received from our customers from across India,” said Raghu Reddy, Head of Categories and Online sales, Xiaomi India.

Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi 6A were best selling Xiaomi smartphones on Flipkart and Amazon respectively, along with 4.5 times escalated demand for Mi Air Purifier 2S across platforms.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

Xiaomi achieved the Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of $1 billion between October 9 and November 8 by selling products across categories like smartphones, Mi LED TVs, wearables, Mi Routers and other Mi ecosystem and accessory products that were sold across Xiaomi’s own website, Mi Home and partner channels, the company added.

GMV is a term used in online retailing to indicate a total sales dollar value for merchandise sold through a particular marketplace over a certain time frame.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Big milestone! Xiaomi says it sold over 8.5 million devices during festive season
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition