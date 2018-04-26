Big Google goof up! See shocking results after typing ‘India first PM’

Type ‘India first PM’ and Google is throwing up accurate results, with Jawaharlal Nehru’s name appearing on the Wikipedia link.

Searching anything on the Internet is so easy. You just go to Google, type your query and you have your results that are accurate, at least the first few ones. However, that’s not always the case. Type ‘India first PM’ and Google is throwing up accurate results, with Jawaharlal Nehru’s name appearing on the Wikipedia link. The only problem with this is the photo – it is of current Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Yes, Prime Minister Modi’s picture is somehow appearing alongside Nehru’s name on the Wikipedia link – ‘List of Prime Ministers of India’. Going by the tweets, it seems that this anomaly was first noticed on Wednesday.

When it got highlighted, many Twitter users started posting their reactions along with the screenshots. Some of them were quick to blame Google for the “error”. But, we will leave it to the experts to say whether it was Google’s or Wikipedia’s error, if at all there was any.