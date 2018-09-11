Big discounts! Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi A2 at low price – How to avail

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Xiaomi has a bagful of smartphones that have been launched in India since this year’s beginning. Besides its own online store operated on Mi.com, Xiaomi partners several e-commerce companies and offline retailers to make its products available to the customers. With each tie-up, a host of offers and complimentary deals are at the customer’s disposal to choose from, which sweeten the purchase. Tata Cliq, the e-commerce platform from Tata Group, is now offering a deal on the purchase of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and Xiaomi Mi A2.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and Mi A2, when bought from the e-commerce website, will benefit the customer with 10 per cent discount if they use HDFC Bank credit or debit card. A discount of 10 per cent up to Rs 1,500 will be adjusted against that final cart price on a single item. This offer will be valid on all the EMI transaction made via HDFC Bank credit and debit cards, as well. The EMIs can be paid for as long as 24 months, as per the website.

The discount is applicable on both the models of Redmi Note 5 Pro and Mi A2. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro 4GB RAM is listed at Rs 14,945 whereas the 6GB version is listed at Rs 17,499. On applying the discounts, you will pay Rs 13,450 for the former and Rs 15,999 for the latter. Similarly, the Xiaomi Mi A2 is listed at Rs 17,499 on the website, which will be available for Rs 15,999 after adjusting the Rs 1,500 discount. The offer is available till September 14, so the interested buyers must hurry up.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro is one of the highest-selling smartphones from the kitty of Xiaomi. It was launched earlier this year alongside Redmi Note 5, which is the successor the last year’s hit phone, Redmi Note 4. It comes with a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor paired with two RAM options – 4GB and 6GB – with one storage option of 64GB. The storage on the smartphone is expandable via microSD card up to 128GB. There are dual cameras (12-megapixel and 5-megapixel) on the rear and a 20-megapixel camera on the front.

The Xiaomi Mi A2, on the other hand, is the successor to the last year’s Mi A1 and company’s second Android One phone. As we said, it runs Android One programme at the core, which means timely updates from Google on an almost bloatware-free ecosystem. The smartphone has a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display, runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It has a setup of dual cameras – 12-megapixel and 20-megapixel sensors. There is a 20-megapixel camera on the front. There is a 3000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0.