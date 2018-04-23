Big discount! Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro now available for as low as Rs 19,900

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro was launched in April last year in India at a price of Rs 27,990

Samsung has slashed the price of Galaxy C7 Pro in India. The Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro is now available for purchase at a price of Rs 22,400, after a cut of Rs 2,500 on the operating price. The smartphone can be purchased via Amazon.in, Samsung Shop online store, and Paytm Mall. The customers who make the purchase via Paytm Mall will get a discount of Rs 2,500 additionally, cutting down the price to Rs 19,900.

First spotted by the renowned mobile retailers based out of Mumbai, Mahesh Telecom, the price of Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro has been cut to Rs 22,400 in India. The smartphone is available to buy at the revised price via online channels, including Paytm Mall, which is offering a cashback of Rs 2,500 on the discounted price, bringing down the price to Rs 19,900.

The Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro was launched in April last year in India at a price of Rs 27,990. The price later went down to around Rs 24,900. It comes with a full metal unibody, Always-On display, and impending Samsung Pay support. The smartphone also has a fingerprint scanner mounted on the home button. It packs a 5.7-inch full-HD Super AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass and Corning Gorilla Glass 4 on top.

Other specifications of the Galaxy C7 Pro include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. For the cameras, the handset sports 16-megapixel shooters on each side. The smartphone is backed by a 3300mAh battery under the hood.