Big discount of up to Rs 4,000 on Honor 9 Lite in Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale

In the midst of revamping in the management of Flipkart, the e-commerce giant is coming back with its popular ‘Big Shopping Days Sale’. With this event, Flipkart is expected to bring hefty discounts on multiple smartphones and other electronic products. The sale will start from May 13 and will go up to May 16. Under the sale, one of the major highlights will be the Google Pixel 2 which can be bought for a price as low as Rs 34,999. However, it is the recently launched Honor 9 Lite, which seems to be the best buy if you are looking for a budget smartphone.

With the Flipkart’s ‘Big Shopping Days Sale’ – you can buy the Honor 9 Lite with a maximum discount of Rs 4,000. That means you can buy the Honor 9 Lite for as low as Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB internal memory. The smartphone is already listed at Rs 10,999 which is down from the MRP of Rs 13,999. However, it is the one with the beefier specification that seems to be the best buy here.

Honor 9 Lite with 4 GB RAM + 64 GB of internal memory. As much as Rs 4,000 can be struck off from the smartphone’s price tag. The device will be available for Rs 12,999. However, this discounted price includes extra Rs 2,000 exchange.

Honor 9 Lite Specifications

Honor 9 Lite runs on Android 8.0 Oreo with the company’s EMUI 8.0 skin on top. The smartphone gets its power from Kirin 659. The device comes in three storage/RAM options – 3GB RAM+32GB storage, 4GB RAM+32GB storage, and 4GB RAM+64GB storage. If you feel the internal memory is less then you can expand via a microSD card up to 256GB. The smartphone comes with a 5.65-inch full-HD+ IPS display. The device has an 18:9 aspect ratio.

But what makes the device set apart are the quad-cameras it is equipped with. Honor 9 Lite sports a 13MP primary camera with a 2MP secondary camera. This set up is seen on both front and rear. Honor 9 Lite comes with a 3000mAh battery.