Big discount of up to Rs 23,950 on Google Pixel 2 – Check how to avail it

Flipkart is hosting its ‘The Big Freedom Sale’ which kicked off on August 10 and will go until 12 of the same month. The e-commerce giant is offering big discounts on smartphones, gadgets, and home appliances among other products. However, the most interesting deal is on Google Pixel 2. The 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 49,999 on Flipkart. The e-commerce giant is offering a discount on exchange off up to Rs 15,950.

The amount on exchange depends on which device is being traded for the new smartphone. There is also Rs 8,000 cashback for all HDFC credit and debit cardholders. The total amount is up to Rs 23,950.

Users can also get up to Rs.31000 Buyback value. However, users need to purchase the buyback guarantee for Rs 199.

What is Buyback Guarantee?

The Flipkart’s Buyback Guarantee Policy gives a user a unique power. It lets an individual use the phone and if s/he does not like it, the product can be traded off for another item. Flipkart claims that the exchange value is higher than its actual market value depending on the condition of the product. The value of the phone will not change and will remain the same which will provide the customer to exchange their phone within a particular period of time.

Google Pixel 2 Specification

Google Pixel 2 gets most of the details from its predecessor, the Google Pixel. Google Pixel 2 sports a 5-inch Full High Definition display with a 16:9 aspect ratio screen. The fingerprint scanner can be seen on the rear of the smartphone. Google Pixel 2 has a 12.2 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera for selfies. Under the hood, the Google Pixel 2 gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 64-bit Octa-Core Processor and has the latest Android Oreo 8.0.1.