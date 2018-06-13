Big discount of over Rs 17,000 on Samsung Galaxy S8 – Check how to avail on Flipkart

Galaxy S8 is available for Rs 37,990. (Reuters)

Samsung Carnival kicked off on Tuesday on Flipkart and will go until June 14. During the three-day period, Samsung will give huge discounts, bank offer on its smartphones, and other gadgets. One such offer is on Samsung Galaxy S8. The smartphone is priced at Rs 37,990. Interestingly, there is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 14,700. However, customers need to note that the price of the exchange offer will vary according to the device which is being exchanged for the new Samsung Galaxy S8. With this, the price of the smartphone will come down to Rs 23,290. Also, there is a bank offer of 10 per cent for all HDFC credit and debit cardholders.

With it, there will be an extra discount of Rs 2329. The final price after a discount of Rs 17,029 would be Rs 20,961. Galaxy S8 series was the first to feature an edge-to-edge Infinity 18:9 display with almost negligible bezels.

Galaxy S8 specifications:-

The smartphone is powered by 1.9GHz octa-core processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM. The phone packs 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy S8 packs a 12-megapixel primary camera on the rear and an 8-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 runs Android 7.0 and is powered by a 3000mAh non-removable battery. It measures 148.90 x 68.10 x 8.00 (height x width x thickness) and weighs 155.00 grams.

Here are other Samsung smartphones which are up for grabs:

– Galaxy On Nxt: The smartphone will be available at a discount price of Rs 10,900 from its original price of Rs 17,000 during the sale. The offer is applicable on the 3GB and 64GB storage model. Customers can also avail an exchange offer of up to Rs 10,000 with an additional discount of 10 per cent for HDFC debit and credit cards.

– Galaxy On5: Samsung Galaxy On5 is available for Rs 5,999 and the offer is on the 8B model. There is also a 10 per cent discount for HDFC cardholders. It features a 5-inch HD display with 1280 x 720 pixel resolution. It is powered by an Exynos 3475 quad-core processor clocked at 1.3GHz. The Galaxy On5 has an 8MP primary camera and a 5MP front-facing camera.

– Galaxy S7 Edge: Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge is priced at Rs 32,900 during the sale and the price is applicable on 32GB storage model. Apart from this, there is also a discount of Rs 14,7000 on the exchange.