Big deals on OnePlus 6T: Up to Rs 16,000 off on exchange, Rs 1,500 bank offer, & more – How to get

OnePlus 6T is available with discounts and exchange value

OnePlus 6T is up for grabs with discount, exchange offer, and No Cost EMI option. Amazon India, the exclusive online seller for the OnePlus smartphones, is giving away a discount of Rs 1,500 when using the HDFC Bank credit or debit card for making the purchase. Furthermore, the deal on OnePlus 6T can be sweetened with the exchange value of up to Rs 16,000 when trading in an old, used smartphone. The OnePlus 6T is the latest smartphone launched by OnePlus that features a ‘waterdrop’ notch and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The online purchase of the OnePlus 6T via Amazon will see the bank offer for HDFC Bank customers, as well as the exchange value of up to Rs 16,000. On all the EMI transactions done using the HDFC Bank credit or debit card, the buyer will get Rs 1,500 off on the final price. If the buyer chooses the company’s online/offline store and Croma stores, the buyer can avail Rs 2,000 off as additional exchange value on old OnePlus smartphones while old non-OnePlus smartphones will bring a discount of Rs 1,500 additionally.

OnePlus 6T’s offline purchase will also entitle the buyer to avail the No Cost EMI option for up to six months on the credit cards from leading banks. The offer on OnePlus 6T available through both online and offline channels starts December 29 and will run till January 6, 2019.

OnePlus 6T, a mid-range flagship smartphone, made its debut in the country in October and has a price tag of Rs 37,999 for its base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The price goes up for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant as they are priced at Rs 41,999. Similarly, for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, the price is Rs 45,999 respectively. The company launched the special OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition with 10GB of RAM at a price of Rs 50,999. OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition had a limited sale and was only available till December 24.

OnePlus 6T comes with a 6.41-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and an aspect ratio of 19:9. Powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor and running OxygenOS, the handset is backed by a 3700mAh battery that supports DashCharge technology. For added security, OnePlus 6T features in-display fingerprint sensor or Screen Unlock, along with Face Unlock.

In terms of camera, the smartphone is equipped with a 16-megapixel + 20-megapixel dual rear camera configuration with Night Scape mode, which is touted to improve low light images without the support of the LED flash. The phone features a 20-megapixel front camera that comes with AR Stickers, AI Portrait, and AI Beauty 2.0.

Apart from the regular colour variants and McLaren Edition, the OnePlus 6T has also been launched in a Thunder Purple colour version. The only marked difference between the standard OnePlus 6T variants and the Thunder Purple version is the purple gradient finish on the latter that changes to black down the back of the phone from purple.