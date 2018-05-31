BHIM app receiving this big update: Know what it is and how to use it

BHIM app version 1.5 on Android and iOS is now available on the respective app marketplaces

The BHIM or Bharat Interface for Money app has begun receiving an update on both Android and iOS platforms, which brings the facility of paying utility bills directly. The BHIM app now allows payments of mobile postpaid bills, electricity bills, gas bills, water bills, and more. It is developed by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and was officially launched last year by PM Narendra Modi.

Initially, the BHIM app offered P2P money transfers via UPI (Unified Payments Interface), however, the app was later revamped to offer cashback of up to Rs 750 to become more utilitarian, much like other payment apps.

The BHIM app version 1.5 on Android and iOS is now available on the respective app marketplaces that users can download and install. The changelog of BHIM app on Google Play and App Store mentions – “Bill Payments on BHIM. Pay bills on the go using BHIM Bill Pay.

Also, you can save your bills for future payments. Biller Categories: Post-paid Mobile, Landline, Broadband, DTH, Electricity, Gas & water.” The mentioned categories enlist popular and nearly all the merchants to convenience the users. However, the mobile postpaid bills are only applicable on Vodafone, BSNL, Idea Cellular, and Tata DoCoMo. Reliance Jio and Airtel are not available in the BHIM app as of now.

In order to make payments, the users will find a new section called Bill Pay below the Transfer Money section. It should be kept in mind that since BHIM app is a UPI-based app, the customers will not be able to make payments using debit, credit cards or netbanking. The only option available to them is transferring money from their account using UPI address.

With the launch of bill payments functionality, BHIM app is set to take on rivals such as Google Tez, Samsung Pay, Paytm, and MobiKwik, which offer a wide range of billers to the customers.