BHIM app now offers cashback for customers, merchants; check how to avail benefits

Government based BHIM app has a new offering which will excite a lot of users. BHIM app has now introduced a new cashback scheme for customers as well as merchants. The new cashback scheme has been introduced by the government in order to increase the number of people opting for the BHIM app. The app now offers a cashback of Rs 51 for new customers, however, the merchants will be able to get a total of Rs 1,000 for opting BHIM app.

For completing the first transaction, the new customers will now get a cashback of Rs 51. What is interesting is that there is no minimum cap to get the cashback. That means, for a transaction of as low as Re 1, you will be able to avail the cashback. However, the cashback benefits don’t end there, with every unique transaction made for a minimum value of Rs 100 you will get a cashback of Rs 25. The transaction can be to any VPA (Virtual Payment Address)/ UPI ID, bank account, or even a mobile number. However, there is a limit here. The maximum cashback you can avail is restricted to Rs 500 per month.

BHIM app is offering cashback for a minimum transaction value of Rs 10 as well. The number of transactions that are 25 or more but less than 50, then you will be entitled to get a cashback worth Rs 100. If your number of transactions via BHIM app is more than 50 but less than 100, then you will get a cashback of Rs 200. However, if the number of transactions exceeds 100 then you will get a cashback of Rs 250.

BHIM app also has interesting cashback offers as well for the merchants. Now, the BHIM app offers cashback of 10 per cent for transactions that have an upper limit of Rs 50 per transaction. Every merchant needs to have successfully completed a minimum 10 transactions with a transaction value of Rs 25 at least.