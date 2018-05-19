Bharti Airtel partners Amazon to offer Rs 2,600 cashback on smartphone buy

Under the cashback offer, recharges of Rs 3,500 from Bharti must be done within the first 18 months of the device purchase to claim the first installment of Rs 500.

The country’s largest telecom operator, Bharti Airtel has tied up with Amazon India for driving the smartphone penetration by offering a cashback of Rs 2,600 for those purchasing a 4G smartphone on the e-commerce portal. “Millions of Indians can now become first time owners of a 4G smartphone or upgrade to an advanced 4G smartphone of their choice at an affordable price from amongst a wide range of devices starting at an effective price of only Rs 3,399,” Bharti said in a statement.

Under the deal, customers will be offered a total cashback of Rs 2,600 on more than 65 4G smartphones brands from Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Honour, LG, Lenovo, Moto, among others. They will get Rs 2,000 as cashback from Bharti over 36 months and can also avail an additional Rs 600 cashback on recharges of Rs 169 plan from Bharti done through Amazon India.

Under the cashback offer, recharges of Rs 3,500 from Bharti must be done within the first 18 months of the device purchase to claim the first installment of Rs 500. Further, recharges worth another Rs 3,500 must be done over the next 18 months to claim the second refund of Rs 1,500.

In order enjoy the additional cashback of Rs 600 from Amazon, customers will have to make 24 Airtel recharges of Rs 169 via Amazon’s mobileRecharge. Cashbacks of Rs 25 will be put into customer’s Amazon Pay balance every month for a period of 24 months. The Rs 169 plan offers unlimited voice calls and 1GB data per day for 28 days.

The promotion is part of Bharti’s Mera Pehla Smartphone programme, under which the operator has tied up with handset makers to offer attractive cash backs and discounts of 4G smartphones. Under this programme, Bharti has already tied-up with Samsung, Nokia Karbonn, Intex and Celkon.

These offers has been helping the operator in ring-fencing its subscribers as well as increasing mobile data customers. Bharti’s managing director and CEO (India & South Asia) Gopal Vittal in an analyst call in January said the ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone’ initiative has witnessed a “very very disproportionate increase”.

As of December 2017, the company’s mobile broadband customers (3G/4G) grew 65% y-o-y to 62.15 million, while sequentially the growth was higher by 13%.