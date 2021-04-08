Bharti Airtel launches 5G-ready IoT platform

The platform will be based on the company’s 5G-ready network with an option to deploy narrow-band IoT, 4G or 2G connectivity using Airtel e-SIM technology.

Bharti Airtel has launched an integrated platform for internet of things (IoT) that has the capability to connect and manage billions of devices and applications in a secure manner.

The platform will be based on the company’s 5G-ready network with an option to deploy narrow-band IoT, 4G or 2G connectivity using Airtel e-SIM technology.

‘Airtel IoT’ enables enterprises to harness the power of IoT and be ready for the emerging era of connected things.

Ajay Chitkara, director & CEO – Airtel Business, said: “Enterprises have three key requirements for IoT. First, connectivity solutions that future-proof their device and application investments. Second, the security of their data. And third, seamless integration with existing IT systems to make the IoT data actionable. Airtel IoT is built on these insights to massively simplify the IoT journeys of enterprises.”

The platform also has a flexible set of APIs to eliminate cumbersome integration journeys and allows enterprises to streamline the process of connecting, collecting, and analysing data through their existing work flow tools.

Airtel’s telco grade security helps enterprises ensure that their IoT data is safe and available in real time for analytics and service delivery.

MG Motor, Pine Labs, Paytm, Kirloskar, BSES, Genus, and Kent are among the many businesses across manufacturing, logistics, automobiles, BFSI and utilities that are already using Airtel’s IoT solutions.

India’s cellular connectivity-based IoT market is forecast to grow to `10,000 crore by 2022, driven by connected cars and appliances, smart factories and utilities, and other use cases. As per the company, Airtel Business is the largest player in India’s B2B connectivity space and serves over 2,500 large enterprises as well as one million medium and small enterprises, including start-ups.