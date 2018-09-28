​​​
  4. Bharti Airtel launches 4G service in over 100 Tamil Nadu villages

Bharti Airtel launches 4G service in over 100 Tamil Nadu villages

Bharti Airtel, the largest telecommunication service provider in the country, Friday launched its 4G service in over 100 villages in Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur, Salem and Nilgiris districts of Tamil Nadu.

By: | Coimbatore | Published: September 28, 2018 10:27 PM
Bharti Airtel, Airtel  4G services in tamil nadu village, Coimbatore, airtel service in tamil nadu village, airtel 4G service The rollout of the 4G service is part of Project Leap, which is a nationwide network transformation initiative of Airtel to move towards a digitally-enabled Tamil Nadu, the release said. (IE)

Bharti Airtel, the largest telecommunication service provider in the country, Friday launched its 4G service in over 100 villages in Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur, Salem and Nilgiris districts of Tamil Nadu. Customers in the villages would now be able to enjoy affordable high-speed data service and get onto the digital superhighway, a press release said.

The rollout of the 4G service is part of Project Leap, which is a nationwide network transformation initiative of Airtel to move towards a digitally-enabled Tamil Nadu, the release said.

With this, the mobile broadband service of Airtel would be available in 41,000 villages and over 1,200 towns and cities across the state covering 95 per cent of its population, it said. “As part of Project Leap, we will continue to channel investments towards building a worldclass future-ready network that touches every citizen of the state, the release quoted Airtel CEO (Tamil Nadu and Kerala) Manoj Murali as saying.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top