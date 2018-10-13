Bharti aims to push revenue with premium content, offers on smartphone, vouchers – What consumers need to know

Bharti aims to push revenue with premium content, offers on smartphone, vouchers

In a bid to shore up mobile services revenue that has got hit by below-cost pricing competition brought in by Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel is enticing customers with premium digital content, smartphone purchase offers and online shopping vouchers to encourage them to spend more on their mobile bills.

The company on Friday launched a digital programme, #AirtelThanks, which offers exclusive benefits to its subscribers.

Under the programme, prepaid and postpaid subscribers who spend Rs 100 or more every month on their mobile bill will receive exciting benefits at no extra charge.

“These benefits will include access to premium digital content, great offers on smartphones and online shopping vouchers. The higher the monthly average revenue per user (ARPU) commitment, the more benefits a customer gets. #AirtelThanks customers will also get red carpet customer care for service- and network-related issues to add to their experience,” Bharti said.

The digital programme gives brands the ability to engage with a vast base of smartphone customers. By leveraging its deep customer insights, Bharti will work with partners to co-create custom made offerings for its subscribers, it added.

For instance, to mark the launch of #AirtelThanks, users of Infinity postpaid plan of `499 and above will get three months Netflix subscription gift worth Rs 1,500 at no extra charge. Similarly, prepaid and postpaid customers with monthly ARPU commitment of `199 and above will get complimentary access to premium ZEE5 content including original series and movies.

Also as part of Flipkart’s Big Billion Day sale, Bharti’s prepaid subscribers can get special benefits of up to `4,500 plus 100GB bonus data on all Flipkart exclusive smartphones as part of the #AirtelThanks programme. The offer will be available to customers who have or will recharge with unlimited bundled pack of `199, `249 or `448.

“Airtel will soon announce #AirtelThanks benefits for its ‘V-Fiber’ home broadband customers, who will be able to truly unlock the power of super high-speed internet and get exceptional value,” the company said.

The competitive pressure on the company since the commercial launch of Reliance Jio has led to a tariff war, which reflected in earnings of its India business in the April-June 2018 quarter, when the company posted a net loss of `940 crore.

Bharti is getting hurt due to downtrading by subscribers to the most competitive bundled plans that see high usage but low realisation. Its blended ARPU at `105 was down 8.8% on a sequential basis during Q1FY19, while on a year-on-year basis, the drop was steeper at 32%.