BharatMatrimony launches mobile app in eight languages

Online matchmaking service provider BharatMatrimony today said it has launched mobile application in multiple languages. (Representational Image: PTI)

Online matchmaking service provider BharatMatrimony today said it has launched the mobile application in multiple languages aimed at serving a larger audience. The mobile application will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, Kannada, Marathi and Gujarati, the city-based firm said in a statement.

Citing a KPMG-Google report, the company said, the Indian languages internet user base was expected to grow to 536 million by 2021. Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu has the largest language users on the web in the country, it said. “…while the English-speaking audience in India is about 175 million, the number of language users is larger at 234 million and is expected to touch 536 million by 2021 offering a big opportunity for us,” Matrimony.com, Founder-CEO, Murugavel Janakiraman said.

The mobile application to be available on Android would allow users to register their profile along with phone number. “By offering users the option of their native language, we are looking to ride the next wave of growth,” he said.