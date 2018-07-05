Beyerdynamic DT 240 Pro is a great option for those looking for professional headphones.

The DT 240 Pro comes with a long extendable coiled cord. On both ends are gold plated pins that offer better audio quality. (Representative image)

Don’t you want to hear everything? The sound of the street, the creak of the gate, the sparrows on the roof far away. When you hear a coffee machine, the slow drip of the brew triggers something in your brain. Sound in a sense is a bridge to the other senses, and hence to memories. So there is a value you have to associate with the smaller, quieter notes in life. After all, life is not about the heavy, overpowering notes which, though enjoyable, are also superficial.

There are headphones and there are professional quality monitoring headphones such as the Beyerdynamic DT 240 Pro. These are on-ear monitoring earphones meant for those who work in the audio industry or other fields where your mind needs to use a headphone for long hours. It is also for those dependent on the smaller notes to make a difference to whatever they do.

The DT 240 Pro comes with a long extendable coiled cord. On both ends are gold plated pins that offer better audio quality. Also, the cord is detachable from headphones in case you want to fold them flat while travelling. Interestingly, both earcups have ports for the cord so that you can plug into whichever you think is convenient. The earcups are comfortable when you are wearing it for long hours and keep most of the irritating noises away.

But in the end, a headphone such as the DT 240 Pro is all about the audio quality. The DT 240 Pro offers a deeply rich audio profile that is usually not available on all headphones of this size or price band. In fact, I used the headphones to binge-watch the first series of Hannibal on Netflix during a rather long flight and the experience was so immersive I could head a lot of sounds I would have missed with earphones or wireless headsets. Even with music, while hearing a tabla play, the sounds are richer and more visual because of the sheer space each channel seems to get.

However, since the headphones are meant for professional use, these sport basic features and don’t come with either volume controls on the cord or microphone. Well, those who buy this set don’t need any of those. Anyway, I think given the quality of the audio playback, this should appeal to a lot more people. In fact, I would suggest buying these instead of costlier audiophile headphones as there is not much to differentiate the experience.

Given that the Beyerdynamic DT 240 Pro is priced at just Rs 7,500, this is a great option for professionals as well as those who just want to enjoy their music or movies without any distortion.

*Estimated street price: Rs 7,500