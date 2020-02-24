Beware! Your private Whatsapp group chat is not actually private, here’s how to fix the bug

WhatsApp submitted a new update through Google Play Beta Programme.

Days after there were reports that the WhatsApp group invite links are not as private as they were considered and that anyone can enter the group and take out details of group members, particularly through Google search, the Facebook-owned social media platform has now acknowledged the fault and initiated steps to address the bug as well.

Sharing this message on Twitter, Jane Manchun Wong, a well-known reverse-engineer working with the US-based tech giant said that the WhatsApp links have been removed from Google. Meta tag “noindex” has been added on chat invitation links. It is to be noted here that the code with “noindex” meta tag does not allow the search engine giant index the particular content.

It is however, the first step for Facebook, as many such chat links are yet to be removed from other search engines like DuckDuckGo, Yandex and Bing. Sharing the information, Wong also tweeted pictures of the screengrab showing search results with the WhatsApp group chat links.

“It’s great to see WhatsApp taking steps to fix the oversight. It’s only the first step though, because, as an open web, the search results are still listed on other search engines like Yandex, Bing and DuckDuckGo,” Wong tweeted.

In the meantime, among its latest updates, WhatsApp submitted a new update through Google Play Beta Programme. This will help bring up the version up to 2.20.31 for users on Android, a report by Wabetainfo said. The new version also adds new dark solid colours. In case, users are unable to find the latest updates on Playstore, they need not worry as Google is expected to come out with the new version soon, reports said.

The facebook run company is working towards further improvement after the dark theme is added in its 2.20.13 beta update. WhatsApp has come out with Dark Solid colours, which can be activated by going into the settings of the app.