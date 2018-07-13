Beware Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 5 users! Doing this ‘restricted’ action may affect your phone

Xiaomi users should be aware of this new information

Xiaomi announced the MIUI 10 software update for a range of smartphones on the sidelines of the Mi 8 launch earlier this year. The company announced the first few smartphones including Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro that are eligible for the MIUI 10 Global Beta. Xiaomi’s MIUI-running phones allow the users to switch from the stable version to beta versions and vice versa, along with rolling back to previous beta versions from the latest version. The company is now changing this policy for at least two of its popular handsets – Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro.

As per the new ‘anti-rollback’ policy issued by Xiaomi, the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 users who have already upgraded to the MIUI 10 Global Beta 8.7.6 cannot go back to previous versions, and if they do, they would end up bricking their device. If the phones have been updated to MIUI 10 Global Beta 8.7.6, they can only be upgraded via flashing ROM of a higher version. The Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro units that are running MIUI 10 Global Beta 8.7.5 can be flashed with the previous ROM packages.

Xiaomi says that this change has been brought in favour of ensuring “security of the device” and maintaining the “system stability”. “To maintain system stability and ensure the security of the device, we have introduced a mechanism of anti-rollback. After you have updated to MIUI 10 Public ROM 8.7.6, please don’t try to downgrade your ROM to previous Stable ROM and Beta ROM,” noted the company in a post on MIUI forum. It further said that the devices that have been bricked should be taken to the nearest Mi service centre. “If your device has been bricked, please go to the nearest Mi service centre for help.”

Additionally, Xiaomi has cautioned the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro users who are on the MIUI Stable ROM v9.5.19 or above can upgrade only to higher versions. However, the devices running MIUI Stable ROM v9.5.17 or previous ROM packages can be rolled back to the previous versions, as well as the new versions, by flashing ROM. If the user wants to test an MIUI version previous to MIUI 8.7.6, he/she can “remain on the previous ROM”, which will not affect the device.

Xiaomi’s new anti-rollback policy is similar to what Google has implemented for all its Nexus and Pixel users, where the updated devices cannot be downgraded to the previous versions. The Chinese company is tightening some of the extremely flexible rules now, so as to make sure its highly customised mobile ecosystem stays in control