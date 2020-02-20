Beware parents! Deadly Skull Breaker challenge on TikTok proving to be next Blue Whale; All you need to know

Just when the world was heaving a sigh of relief after the imposition of ban on the deadly Blue Whale challenge on the TikTok app, there’s another life-threatening game that has surfaced on the video-sharing platform. A game called ‘Skull Breaker’ or ‘tripping jump’ on TikTok has gone viral on social media and parents are losing their sleep over the game that has emerged as another threat for their children.

Here’s all you should know about the deadly game:

In this TikTok challenge game, three people participate. They take positions side by side and then the two people jump in the air quickly followed by the third one. The jumping sequence is immediately followed by a kick on the legs of the third participant, who is in the middle, while in the air by the other two The two players kick the third one while he/she is still airborne. The kicks lead to the third participant falling and smashing on his/her back and skull on the ground. This sequence of events has the potential to cause grave injuries to the participants, especially to the third one who gets the kicks from the other two. The trouble mounts heavier for the participants when two participants disguise the move of the game as a way to learn a new dance step.

The participant fell on the ground on his back after the two participants kicked his legs.

The game reportedly had started in schools of Europe and South America but spread throughout the world, thanks to the global presence of TikTok platform. A TikTok video which is going rounds on social media reportedly from a school of Mexico, shows two school girls using the sweater to fool their classmate. Police across the world are investigating the source of the game. The ‘skull breaker’ game has also been circulated on WhatsApp leading to an easier spread across the world.

The contagion of a deadly game through social media is not a new affair. Blue Whale, another fatal game that originated in Russia in 2013, had accounted for more than 100 deaths.

India’s then Union minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi had taken cognisance of the matter and written to school management, to make their teachers and students aware of the Blue Whale Challenge.