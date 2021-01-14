Beware of this ‘spoofed’ online banking message, warns Government of India

The warning has been issued on Cyber Dost twitter account for users to not fall for any fraudulent messages.

The government of India has warned people using online banking to be aware of a new scam. Usually when people add a new beneficiary to transfer money, they receive a message stating that they have added a new beneficiary. A new online banking scam is doing the rounds lately that is designed to trick people basis of this concept through a fraudulant text message. The warning has been issued on Cyber Dost twitter account for users to not fall for any fraudulent messages. According to the tweet, people should avoid clicking on such messages.

It is to note that Cyber Dost is managed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India to inform people about cyber security and safety. Cyber Dost has shared an image of a message that says, “Dear XXX customer, you recently added a nominee to your account named XXXXX. You will be able to send funds to this nominee after 30 mins”. Timings are also mentioned in the message which some people may take as an authentic one. Further, the message will ask users to log in to their account online and follow the instructions if they have not made any beneficiary.

Now it is likely that many gullible users can fall for it and log in which could lead to a scam. The government warns that messages similar to this can be fraud and cyber criminals can trick people into this. It asked people to avoid clicking any such links and always verify from the bank first before doing anything. This could save people from a scam that may cost them money.