Beware of this coronavirus tracking app that can install malware and steal your money

As the fear of Coronavirus spreads, cybercriminals are leveraging this to install hostile applications in user’s smartphones.

A new Coronavirus testing application can cost people $100 in bitcoin! Scared from the Coronavirus outbreak, people have downloaded an application that can help track Coronavirus. The app is said to provide some statistical data about Coronavirus that also includes heatmap signatures. However, this can impact their phones, money and personal data, according to a security researcher blog, Domain Tools. The blog states that there are malicious users who are installing ransomware on people’s smartphones. They are installed via CovidLock which is an Android application.

As the fear of Coronavirus spreads, cybercriminals are leveraging this to install hostile applications in user’s smartphones. The blog revealed that whenever a user will install this Coronavirus testing application, he will be asked for various permissions. These permissions include access for lock screen as well. Upon allowance of all requested features, the smartphone is hacked and the user is asked to pay a ransom. This ransom is accounted for $100, that too in Bitcoin in exchange for unlocking the cellphone. This is expected to be paid within 48 hours, the post said.

Not only this, users are also threatened by the cybercriminals that they will delete all the contacts, and swipe the complete phone memory. This means that all the videos, images and other content that is there in the phone memory will be completely gone.

Also, users are also threatened that their social media accounts will also be leaked publically. According to a report by Forbes, a note also appears that the user’s location is known as they are tracking the GPS. Meanwhile, the report said that both Android and iOS have been cleaning up these malicious applications and said that anything downloaded from an unofficial website is likely to prove harmful. With the scams increasing, the technology sector has been rattled during the novel Coronavirus outbreak.