Beware of these potentially dangerous coronavirus websites, don’t open them: Delhi Police

The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. And it continues to spread like wildfire as we speak. Affecting more and more people by the hour. There is no known cure for novel coronavirus yet. There are no pills, no supplements, no vaccines that could ‘magically’ make you immune to COVID-19 if you haven’t been exposed to it yet. The only way out is to stay in – break the chain, as they call it. India, for instance, has gone under a 21-day nation-wide lockdown to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

It’s a situation that can instill fear – it’s panic inducing. One that could let you believe in anything and everything especially something that may have a ‘potential’ to make this all go away. Which is precisely what hackers are now ‘increasingly’ exploiting. That’s right, hackers around the world, aren’t letting the coronavirus pandemic go to waste. Multiple reports suggest that cybercriminals are churning out ‘thousands’ of coronavirus-related websites on a daily basis – and they are ‘potentially’ as dangerous as the virus itself.

Thousands of new domains are popping up almost daily, painstakingly exploiting ‘common’ terms like coronavirus, covid, or vaccine. While some may be legitimate, a large number of these websites are ‘malicious’ designed to host phishing attacks, distribute malware, or scams in general to trick you into sharing your credit/debit card info or simply buy fake products said to ‘cure’ COVID-19.

Taking cognizance of the issue, the Cyber Crime Cell of the Delhi Police, is on the look-out for all such ‘potentially dangerous’ domains and listing them out on social media with a word of advice — please don’t open them.

Here’s the list of harmful coronavirus websites as shared by the Delhi Police:

coronavirus-map[.]com

blogcoronacl.canalcero[.]digital

coronavirus[.]zone

coronavirus-realtime[.]com

coronavirus[.]app

Bgvfr.coronavirusaware[.]xyz

coronavirusaware[.]xyz

corona-virus[.]healthcare

survivecoronavirus[.]org

vaccine-coronavirus[.]com

coronavirus[.]cc

bestcoronavirusprotect[.]tk

Coronavirusupdate[.]tk

‘Stay safe’ should be the general keyword(s) in life, especially under current circumstances, but it’s equally important to stay safe online. As more and more people are being asked to stay and work from home, more and more people are now also increasingly dependent on the internet for news and also to express their views. Therefore it becomes very important that you don’t fall prey to fake news/misinformation, and even more importantly, it becomes very important you don’t contribute to spreading it. Remember, there’s no social distancing on the internet as it is in real life. We’re all in this together.

There’s a reason why authorities and companies like Facebook and WhatsApp have sprung into action to curb fake news. The likes of the government of India, WHO are now available on WhatsApp to ensure only ‘accurate’ information can pass through. While WhatsApp (and Facebook) are heavily investing in fact checks to ensure you don’t get misguided in these challenging times. Don’t believe everything you hear on the internet. Stay calm, stay alert, stay safe.