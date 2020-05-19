Beware of potentially dangerous banking trojan ‘Cerberus’ exploiting COVID-19 crisis: CBI

A new banking trojan is doing the rounds of the Internet.

The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. And it continues to spread like wildfire as we speak affecting more and more people by the hour. It’s a situation that can instill fear, something that hackers around the world are also trying to exploit, because why let a pandemic go to waste. Slew of malicious websites have mushroomed in the aftermath and now a new banking trojan is doing the rounds of the Internet.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert to state governments, Union Territories and central agencies, based on inputs received from INTERPOL, against a trojan virus that has the potential to rob people of their financial data. The trojan, named Cerberus, much like the slew of malicious websites painstakingly exploiting common terms like coronavirus, covid, or vaccine, is also said to exploit the ongoing COVID-19 crisis for hackers’ vested interests.

The banking trojan is apparently taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic as a guise to send people an SMS that lures them to download COVID-19 related content. As is usually the case with most trojans, the content is actually a link to download a malicious app, that people may be tricked into downloading and installing on their devices. Once installed, the trojan can potentially steal their financial data such as credit card details in addition to getting access to their other personal information.

Developing…