Beware, Jio and Facebook are not giving free 25GB daily data for 6 months. It’s a scam!

Jio is a hot keyword in India, and its recent deal with Facebook has made it hotter still. (Image: Reuters)

Beware! Several users are receiving text messages claiming that Jio and Facebook are giving daily data of 25GB for six months to all subscribers of Reliance Jio. This is a scam though. Reliance Jio has announced no such offer and the fraudsters trying to manipulate the users are just taking the advantage of the recent deal between Jio and Facebook to sound authentic. Fraudsters are also using the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdown to make their claim even more believable.

Jio has in fact come up and cautioned users through text messages and mass communication means to address any false claims being made by fraudulent websites. Turns out, the claim of 25GB free data offered by Jio is a misleading and fraudulent claim and customers are advised not to fall for any such false propaganda.

The fake message is apparently being sent by an India-based number, asking users to download an app in order to avail the offer. The message contains a link to a website, which asks the user to download an app to avail the offer of 25GB daily data from Jio and Facebook. The message says that the offer can be availed without any additional cost using the said app.

The app which is downloaded onto the phone through the link contains an interface similar to the one in the MyJio app, probably intended to confuse the user. There’s a high possibility that the app could contain malware or ransomware which could access sensitive information like bank details and passwords by hacking the phone.

The ongoing pandemic situation has led to a surge in cybercrimes with miscreants chalking out new and advanced ways to dupe people into sharing data, that may or may not include banking details. Phishing scams have been on the rise, because apparently, why let a pandemic go to waste. Jio is a hot keyword in India, and its recent deal with Facebook has made it hotter still, which is probably why hackers are jumping in to the opportunity to dupe unsuspecting people through scame like this one.