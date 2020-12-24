The Sony WF-XB700 is an extra bass, hassle-free device which is perfect for music lovers on-the-go.

The Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) headphones category has exploded in the last couple of years and 2020 saw some big launches. The complete wire-free listening experience with improved comfort and ease of use has seen uptake during the Covid-19 induced work-from-home routine and is one of the few segments in the gadgets market that has showed resilience. We list top picks in the under Rs 10,000 truly wireless headphones segment, perfect for workaholics, bass-heavy music listeners, fitness enthusiasts, and gamers.

Sony WF-XB700 (Rs 7,990)

The Sony WF-XB700 is an extra bass, hassle-free device which is perfect for music lovers on-the-go. The headphones create precise, punchy low-end sound that lifts the track and maintains vocal clarity for an extremely rich, well-rounded listening experience. The WF-XB700 has a battery backup of nine hours and can further offer nine hours with the handy charging case to give you 18 hours of hassle-free music listening experience. The WF-XB700 boasts of an IPX4 and IP55 rating for water and dust resistance respectively and comes with built-in Alexa and Google Assistant.

JBL Tune 225TWS (Rs 8,299)

The headphones are powered by the JBL Pure Bass Sound combined with a powerful battery playback of 25 hours with five hours on earbuds and 20 hours on charging case. JBL Tune 225TWS harnesses 12 mm dynamic drivers with a comfortable outer-ear fit and a compact carry case. It also offers passive noise isolation which helps in partly filtering out some ambient sound. The earbuds offer clean sound while streaming on Netflix and other OTT platforms, along with a convenient and hassle-free experience of taking voice or video calls.

Jabra Elite 65t (Rs 4,999)

Jabra has been a hit with fitness enthusiasts for its comfort and snug fit. With Elite65t, Jabra brings a balance between comfort, powerful battery backup and strong microphone technology to take calls, making it a good choice for people working from home. These headphones are engineered with IP55 rating making it sweat proof to meet one’s workout demands. The headphones are equipped with 4-microphone technology for convenient voice call and are powered by 15 hour battery support to ensure one never runs out of charge.

Lypertek Tevi (Rs 4,999)

The headphones boast of tight and controlled bass response, detailed mid and high frequencies giving stellar sound quality packed in a comfort fit design. The compact pair of headphones comes with solid build quality to provide good passive noise isolation and also sports IPX7 rating for water resistance making it the perfect at home workout companion. The pair also packs powerful battery life providing 10 hours of play time for the buds on a full charge.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ (Rs 8,990)

The Buds+’s powerful bass and crisp high notes will have you moving to the beat wherever you go. You get to enjoy crystal clear calls and voice quality with two outer mics that pick up your voice and preserve it against background noises. The adaptive three microphone system of Galaxy Buds+ makes sure you are being heard over distracting noises. The two outer mics work together with the inner mic to block out surrounding sounds while you are on a call.

Plus, the Galaxy Buds + boasts a long-lasting battery life. You can enjoy up to 11 hours of uninterrupted listening on a single charge that extends to 22 total hours with the Galaxy Buds+ charging case.

OnePlus Buds Z (Rs 2,999)

In-ear design is a better environment for deep bass and with the OnePlus Buds Z, each earbud incorporates an advanced 10mm dynamic driver, delivering deep bass definition. The Buds Z pair also transforms your audio and elevates your sound with Dynamic 3D stereo powered by Dolby Atmos, and panoramic sound fidelity using the latest Dirac Audio Tuner digital technology, for a truly immersive sound. A full-charge provides 20 hours of battery life while just 10 minutes of fast charging lets you connect to an impressive three hours of vibrant, lively audio. Bud Z’s IP55 rating provides good water and sweat resistance, each bud weighs a feather-light 4.3g. Want to pause your track, change track or answer a call? Do it all with just a single tap. The OnePlus Buds Z are built to last.